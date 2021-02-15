Your health and safety are our highest priority during this time. Click here for our precautionary measures.
Mosquito Joe provides mosquito, tick, and flea control treatment to residential and commercial customers. Our technicians are trained outdoor pest control experts dedicated to one thing: getting rid of mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas so that you can enjoy being outside again. Outfitted with the latest gear and backed by the coordination and expertise of a top-notch support staff, our technicians in the field get the job done swiftly, thoroughly and professionally.
When it’s mosquito, tick, or flea season, it’s tempting to hide inside. Mosquitoes and ticks can expose us to many insect-borne diseases and Mosquito Joe is the answer to keeping your family, including your pets, protected. Because we know every yard is unique, our treatments are tailored to each individual property for effective results. Take a look at our different service options to decide which one best suits your pest control needs:
Besides protecting your home, Mosquito Joe also offers solutions for municipalities, parks, businesses, and any commercial property to keep outdoor spaces comfortable and itch-free. We also offer misting systems for a more permanent mosquito, tick, and flea control solution to those experiencing exceptionally high mosquito activity.
Contact your local Mosquito Joe location today and let us help make outside fun again!
Rhonda B
Confirm appointments, show up on the day you scheduled, return if needed promptly, listen if we have concerns and help us come up with a solution
Beth M
Products definitely deter the mosquitos. Communication is excellent with the company and tecs are great too
Jammie B
Being prompt when appt is scheduled, going above and beyond with any questions or even concerns that we may have during and after each visit. Always Friendly!! You wouldn't think that is a BIG thing, however it is a HUGE asset! 🤩
Ernst P
Great service. Punctual. Never missed an appointment. Very flexible when we needed to change a service.
Charles M
Keeping the mosquitoe population down
Cathy D
We love to be outside without being eaten alive!
Christina G
Previously to receiving the treatments, my yard was infested with ticks and mosquitos. After I found 6 ticks on me after doing yard work, and eaten alive by mosquitoes I decided to call mosquito joe. Since the first treatment, I have been able to enjoy my yard with absolutely no ticks and mosquitos!! Highly recommended and very impressed with this service.
Richard N
Keeping the mosquitos away
Jared K
Service
Adrian B
Mosquito Joe kills ticks dead.